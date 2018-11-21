Frank Ocean, the Queer Punk Scene, Robert Mueller, Nancy Pelosi, Aaron Carter, Neil Patrick Harris: HOT LINKS

HARRY LITMAN. Former deputy assistant attorney general expects blockbuster development in Mueller investigation: ‘The actual charges are likely to be one of three criminal conspiracies: violating federal election laws, violating computer laws, or soliciting or receiving something of value from a foreign government. Charges, in other words, that not even the most ardent Trump die-hard could trivialize. They bring with them the possibility that Mueller might opt to name President Trump himself as an unindicted co-conspirator.’

SHOCKER. Trump wanted Justice Department to prosecute James Comey and Hillary Clinton.

WHCD. Trump may attend White House Correspondents Dinner now that there’s no comedian to make fun of him.

SUBPOENAS. Trump will refuse to cooperate if subpoenaed by Mueller: ‘It is possible that Mueller will subpoena Trump regarding his activities as president. But Rudy said he has reason to suspect he won’t: “I think that he would not win a legal battle if he did that, and I think it would consume months.” If Mueller does, the president’s view is clear: He will refuse to cooperate.’

AARON CARTER. He’s going to be a dad.

$72 MILLION. The cost of Trump’s political stunt over the migrant caravan. ‘The Pentagon estimates that the cost of the 5,900 troops deployed to the southwest border will total $72 million, spokesman U.S. Army Col. Rob Manning said in a statement Monday.

LAWSUITS. The Southern Poverty Law Center sued the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prisons over transgender protections: ‘The suit asks a judge to compel the federal agencies to produce all documents and communications related to a Trump administration decision that weakens protections for transgender people in prison. The lawsuit comes after the DOJ and the BOP failed to produce records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in June for the relevant records. The records that the SPLC and partner organization Lambda Legal requested through FOIA concerned the safe housing of transgender people who are incarcerated in the federal prison system.

MARCIA FUDGE. I support Nancy Pelosi for Speaker: “Leader Pelosi has granted me the opportunity to create the record necessary to satisfy the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder, so that the protections of the Voting Rights Act will be reinstated and improve. She has also assured me that the most loyal voting bloc in the Democratic party, Black women, will have a seat at the decision-making table. I am now confident that we will move forward together and that the 116th Congress will be a Congress of which we can all be proud. I now join my colleagues in support of the leadership team of Pelosi, [Steny] Hoyer and [James] Clyburn.”

INDONESIA. Dead sperm whale filled with plastic: ‘A sperm whale found dead in Wakatobi National Park southeast of Sulawesi Island had nearly 6 kilograms of plastic waste, including 115 cups, in its stomach, park officials said on Tuesday. The 9.5-meter whale was found in waters near Kapota Island, the park said in a statement.’

DANCING WITH THE STARS. Neil Patrick Harris is very unhappy with the results.

THE QUEER PUNK SCENE. It’s thriving in the American South: ‘…head to one of the deepest parts of the traditional, conservative South — Georgia — and you’ll find a diverse scene of punks braving the most despicable of odds and building a platform for their voices through mutual respect and support. In the cities of Atlanta and Athens, the queer punk scenes are vibrant, energetic and intertwined in a way that keeps the culture’s early promise of understanding, support, and rebellion alive.’

NEW MUSIC TEASE OF THE DAY. Frank Ocean.

“🌪🌪🌪🌪” – blonded Instagram story update pic.twitter.com/xz0vEFnXWE — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 19, 2018

MACRO VIDEO OF THE DAY. Treehopper from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Pav Mani.