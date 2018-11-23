Arizona Woman’s Racist Rant Goes Viral: ‘I Want the Whole Freakin’ Nation to Be White’ – WATCH

A Phoenix woman was captured on camera in a racist rant after a Puerto Rican customer at the Wildflower Bread Company cafe she was at asked to sit next to her.

Said Lennys Bermudez Molina to Phoenix CBS5 of the racist woman: I said excuse me, is it OK if I sit here next to you and she said, ‘well, do I have a choice?’ At first I thought I didn’t hear her right.”

At that point, Bermudez began recording:

Said Bermudez: “Well I have never been told that somebody prefers whites.”

“Well that would be me,” responded the woman. “I would prefer the whole freakin nation to be white, how bout that?”

“You know that’s never gonna happen,” responded Bermudez.

“Oh, it’s gonna happen,” snapped the woman. “You’re gonna be wiped out, trust me.”

As the exchange went on, the woman got up and moved to a further table, putting her back to Bermudez.

“So this lady’s telling me that she doesn’t want me to sit next to her because I’m not white.”

CBS5 adds: ‘Bermudez says the woman got up to go sit down outside and she informed a manager. Then she says the manager had a discussion with the woman and later walked Bermudez to her car so she would feel safe. Wildflower founder, Louis Basile, says he was “saddened and shocked” by the video and that discrimination and racism have no place in his restaurants. “We really embrace the diversity of not only our workforce but of course our customers,” said Basile. “If a guest is uncomfortable in one of our restaurants, we’d like them to come to the manager.”’

CBS5’s report: