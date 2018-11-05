Debra Messing Slams NBC for Airing Racist Trump Ad: ‘I am Ashamed’

Debra Messing blasted NBC early Monday morning for airing a racist Trump ad.

Tweeted Messing: ‘To our @ willandgrace fans—I want you to know that I am ashamed that my network aired this disgusting racist ad. It is the antithesis of everything I personally believe in, and what, I believe, our show is all about. @ nbc‘

The NYT reported: ‘The 30-second prime-time ad stirred fear of a migrant caravan making its way through Mexico that is still hundreds of miles from the United States border. It tied Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who was convicted of murdering two Sacramento sheriff’s deputies in 2014, to the thousands of migrants who are fleeing Central America, even though Mr. Bracamontes is not known to be associated with the caravan…It was a shorter version of an ad that the president shared on Twitter last week, which falsely claimed about Mr. Bracamontes that Democrats “let him into our country” and “let him stay.”’

UPDATE: NBC has pulled the ad.