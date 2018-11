‘Masshole’ Explains Why He’s Voting ‘Yes on 3′ to Keep Massachusetts’ Transgender Rights Law: WATCH

Randy Rainbow hopes to cast a spell on the 2018 midterms with his latest, a “get out the vote” extravaganza based on “What is This Feeling?” from the musical Wicked.

As Rainbow notes: “If you want the privilege to whine / don’t just tweet, lament, and opine / put some make-up on and / get your ass in line.”

It’s true. Vote blue. We’ve always had the power to go back to sanity, if enough of us get in the voting booth.

Watch: