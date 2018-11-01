Old Flames and New Revelations for the Daddyhunt Guys in Episode 2: WEB SERIES

Relationship insecurities and revelations about HIV status arise in the second episode of Daddyhunt: The Serial‘s Season 3.

Building Healthy Online Communities (BHOC) partnered with Daddyhunt during its last season to weave gay men’s health issues like PrEP, STI testing and partner notification into the soap-style web series.

Said Casey Crawford, Daddyhunt’s GM and Executive Producer: “When BHOC and Daddyhunt started talking about doing a Season 3 of the Daddyhunt Serial, we realized immediately that we needed to reach more minorities to promote our safer sex practice message. We are seeing an attack on HIV-testing and fund cuts (thereof) in the Southern U.S. under the current administration. As a gay black man, having been raised in the South, and working for Daddyhunt, I feel like I’m in a position to change that via our public- private partnerships with organizations such as BHOC. The stigma faced by men of color causes some to forgo testing and treatment, and we’re hoping to change that via the Serial and PSAs. Being HIV-positive isn’t a death sentence. Avoiding any type of HIV and STI testing or treatment is counterproductive. Get-tested. And if needed, get treatment.”

The production team has enlisted a diverse cast and goes deeper into other important issues that many gay men face, such as understanding the meaning of an undetectable viral load, and how to tell a partner that you may have inadvertently exposed them to an STD.

The series stars Jim Newman, BJ Gruber, David M. Farrington, Michael Snipe Jr, and David J. Cork with Adam Davenport and Alvaro Francisco.