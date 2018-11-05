Rihanna Vows Trump Will Stop Playing Her Music at His ‘Tragic’ Rallies

Rihanna got the heads-up that Donald Trump was playing her track “Don’t Stop the Music” at his Chattanooga, Tennessee rally on Sunday night and she wasn’t happy.

Washington Post bureau chief Philip Rucker tweeted “It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

That got Rihanna’s attention. She tweeted back: “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Trump recently got a cease and desist order from Pharrell after it was revealed that the song “Happy” was heard at one of Trump’s rallies.

Wrote Pharrell’s attorney Howard King in the legal notice: “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a politic event in Indiana. There was nothing ‘Happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”