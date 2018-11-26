Ross Mathews Announces Split from Partner of 10 Years

TV personality Ross Mathews announced on social media that he has broken up with Salvador Camarena, his partner of a decade.

Said Mathews on Instagram: “After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways. This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner – a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love.”