Trump Threatens, Dems, GOP in Tweetstorm: Candidates Who Didn’t Embrace Me Can ‘Say Goodbye!’

Donald Trump sent off a barrage of tweets Wednesday morning following a midterm election that saw Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tweeted Trump: “Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!”

Trump also tried to paint the election as a “big victory” for him, and said that anybody who says it wasn’t is “fake news”.

Tweeted Trump: “Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done! … To any of the pundits or talking heads that do not give us proper credit for this great Midterm Election, just remember two words – FAKE NEWS!”

Trump also threatened Democrats: “If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!”

