Seth Meyers is Not Having CNN’s Trump Lawsuit and Has a Better Solution: WATCH

by Towleroad
November 14, 2018 | 11:51am

Seth Meyers gave CNN some advice on its lawsuit against Trump. The network sued the Trump administration on Tuesday after the White House revoked reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass.

Said Meyers on Tuesday night as photos of Kellyanne Conway and Anthony Scaramucci appeared behind him: “Really? You want to go after Trump with a lawsuit? That guys lives for lawsuits! He’s been served more than the Big Mac. Trying to sue him is like trying to drown a fish. If you really want to go after him, stop inviting liars on to your network to tell everybody how great he is. Start there.”

