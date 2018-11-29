Helix Studios Performer Shane Cook Shares Empowering Photo Following Cancer Treatment

In August we reported that Helix Studios performer Shane Cook announced on Twitter that he had cancer. Cook posted a photo of his torso, saying he was “tired of being embarrassed about something I have no control over.”

On Wednesday, Cook shared a new photo, announcing he had finished treatment. Tweeted Cook: “Well today is my last day on this awful journey I’ve been on I’ve learned some things from it though like to put stock in yourself on the inside and not so much on your body. I’d like to thank my wonderful mother who is my rock and all the doctors and nurses in my best friends ❤️”

Tweeted Cook in August: “Hello everyone I’m posting this picture because I’m tired of being embarrassed about something I have no control over. So about 3 or 4 months ago I was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer and in Short am handling it very well! … I’ve had some hair loss and I’ve lost muscle but I haven’t lost anything that I won’t be able to get back and some so I’m goi g to keep doing what I need to do for myself and look forward to filming later on!”