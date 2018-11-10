Mother Whose Son Died of Silicone Injections to His Genitals Confronts Boyfriend Over His Death: WATCH

Man Charged in Murder of Gay UPenn Student Blaze Bernstein Pleads Not Guilty, Faces Life in Prison if Convicted

Jack Chapman (above left), aka Pup Tank, died on October 15 from “silicone embolism syndrome” according to his death certificate. Chapman and the muscle bear posse with whom he had been associating, fetishized injecting silicone into the penis and scrotum, which enlarges the organ to grotesque proportions.

The circumstances surrounding Chapman’s death have turned the spotlight on Dylan Hafertepen, Chapman’s “master,” and the psychological abuse Chapman allegedly endured along with a last-minute revision of a will.

The Australian News program The Project recently took a deep dive into this story. It’s intense:

The Stranger‘s Daniel Villarreal took an even deeper dive, and once you’ve finished watching the above videos, and you’re ready to learn more, you can check it out here.

Writes Villarreal: “The Seattle Police Department, when asked on October 30 if they are investigating Hafertepen, said: ‘The Seattle Police Department and King County Medical Examiner’s Office have reviewed the medical file related to this death, as well as concerns from the community. There is no criminal investigation at this time.’ Despite that, Hafertepen remains a much-discussed figure among a subset of the gay fetish community. Chapman’s death all but guarantees that his renown will turn to infamy.”