Spice Girls Announce Reunion, Tour in Mock News Bulletin: WATCH

The Spice Girls (minus Posh Spice Victoria Beckham) have announced a reunion tour in a new mock news bulletin posted to social media, but unfortunately for international spice fans the dates announced are only in the UK.

The Sun reports: ‘Posh Spice Victoria, 44, does not feature in the footage and will not take part in the reunion, instead focusing on her failing fashion business. But she will still make millions from the tour as an original member of the 1990s chart-toppers with a significant stake in the group’s image and music rights.’

Spice Girls tour dates 2019:

Sat June 1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Mon June 3 – Ricoh Stadium, Coventry

Thu June 6 – Stadium Of Light, Sunderland

Sat June 8 – BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Mon June 10 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Sat June 16 – Wembley Stadium, London