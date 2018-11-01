Children of Homophobic, Racist, Anti-Semitic Missouri Candidate Steve West Say ‘He Must Be Stopped’

Trump: ‘I Try. I Do Try to Tell the Truth’ — WATCH

The son and daughter of Steve West, the Missouri House District 15 GOP candidate, are urging voters to oppose their father.

Said Emily West to the Kansas City Star: “A lot of his views are just very out there. He’s made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews….I think it’s just insane that people are putting out his signs.”

Said Andy West: “My dad’s a fanatic. He must be stopped. His ideology is pure hatred. It’s totally insane. If he gets elected, it would legitimize him. Then he would become a state official, and he’s saying that Jews shouldn’t even have civil rights.”

In August, West made headlines with a jaw-dropping interview: “Looking back in history, unfortunately, Hitler was right about what was taking place in Germany. And who was behind it.”

The Missouri Republican Party on Thursday disavowed West’s remarks: “Steve West’s shocking and vile comments do not reflect the position of the Missouri Republican Party or indeed of any decent individual. West’s abhorrent rhetoric has absolutely no place in the Missouri Republican Party or anywhere. We wholeheartedly condemn his comments.”