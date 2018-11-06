Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) Defeats Leah Vukmir to Retain Seat in U.S. Senate

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) has defeated Republican Leah Vukmir to retain her seat in the U.S. Senate.

CNBC reports: “The race attracted national attention and brought President Donald Trump to the Badger State in the final weeks to stump for Vukmir. In recent months, Baldwin — a one-term liberal Democrat and the nation’s first openly gay U.S. senator — had been leading Vukmir in polling by double digits and enjoyed a money advantage. Baldwin spent about seven times as much as her conservative Republican challenger and raised more than $27 million compared with Vukmir’s roughly $3 million haul as of Oct. 17.”