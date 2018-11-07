FIFA Pro Gamer Banned for Calling Opponent a ‘F*g’ Says He Didn’t Know the Word Was Anti-Gay: WATCH

Tass Rushan, a FIFA European Champion pro gamer who was banned from competing by EA after he called an opponent a “fag” said he didn’t know the word was anti-gay because he’s from London. Rushan then apologized

Said Rushan in a video posted to YouTube: “It’s a very unfortunate, unintentional misunderstanding from my end. Due to where I’ve been brought up, the connotation of that word from my perspective until now, it was just another word for prick or idiot. Not even one per cent of me knew it had any type of derogatory connotation towards homosexuality at all. First of all, if I knew it did, there is no way I’m saying anything like that. I would never say anything like that, trust me. I think some of you guys could back me up on this. Who’s from London? Did you know that word had that connotation?”