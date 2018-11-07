Trump Melts Down at CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘You are a Rude, Terrible Person!’ – WATCH

Donald Trump had a meltdown this afternoon at his press conference about the results of the midterms after CNN’s Jim Acosta grilled him about his racist fearmongering ad featuring the migrant caravan which Trump characterized as an invasion. The interaction was just one moment in a presser full of fireworks (we’ll post the full video when it becomes available).

Snapped Trump: “That’s enough. That’s enough…Put down the mic…I’ll tell you what. CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way you treat other people are horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.”