‘She-Ra,’ ‘The Bisexual,’ ‘TransMilitary’, ‘Dogs’ and More TV This Week You Shouldn’t Miss

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

The reboot of ’80s classic cartoon She-Ra drops Tuesday on Netflix. The new series, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, comes from the mind of queer creator Noelle Stevenson and features queer characters Netossa and Spinnerella.

The wild and weird installment of American Horror Story comes to a close Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX. The Apocalypse finale sees the fan-favorite coven of witches make a final stand against the Antichrist.

At a time when our own government simultaneously disrespects veterans and attempts to erase trans people, TransMilitary aims to tell the stories of courageous trans service members. The critically-acclaimed doc premieres on Logo Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The bisexual experience is put in full view in Hulu’s new dark comedy, The Bisexual, premiering Friday. Written and directed by star Desiree Akhavan, the series follows her character as she breaks up with her girlfriend to explore her attraction to men.

What the world needs now is Dogs, sweet dogs. This Friday, Netflix tells the story of special doggos and their deep relationships with their owners. It’s the sort of feel-good content we all need after the midterms.

What are you watching this week on TV?