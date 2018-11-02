Troye Sivan Intimately Covers Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’ – LISTEN

Gay Billionaire Peter Thiel Says He’ll Support Trump in 2020, Calls His Lies ‘Exaggerations of the Truth’

Troye Sivan released a cover of Queen’s 1976 hit “Somebody to Love”, which originally appeared on the band’s album A Day at the Races.

Said Sivan: “I’m so beyond honored to have been asked to cover ‘Somebody to Love’ by Queen, a masterful song by the most legendary band.”

Said Queen’s manager, Jim Beach: ‘”Troye’s version is a unique take on this Queen classic. It is both moving and totally original. Thank you from us all at the Mercury Phoenix Trust – fighting AIDS worldwide.”

Sivan’s track is the third released in support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, created in 1992 (one year after Freddie Mercury’s death) to combat HIV/AIDS. Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes released a cover of “Under Pressure” with Teddy Geiger, and 5 Seconds of Summer covered “Killer Queen”.

