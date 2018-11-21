‘True Blood’ Musical ‘Tells the Story of Vampires Coming Out of the Closet’ Says Creator Alan Ball

A rumored True Blood musical coming from composer Nathan Barr got much more real when series creator Alan Ball described what he knows of it at Vulture Festival in L.A..

Deadline reports that the project is being workshopped at the moment, and Ball said this of it: “It tells the story of vampires coming out of the closet. Ultimately it really departs from the book, because people aren’t ready, and they’re too bigoted and they end up going back in to the closet.”

Ball also dropped some news about cast members that might have been. He said that Jesssica Chastain was almost cast as Sookie Stackhouse, Jennifer Lawrence almost played a were-panther, and Benedict Cumberbatch auditioned for the role of Bill.

More at Deadline…