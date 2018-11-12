Trump: Ignore Outstanding Ballots, Call the Florida Election for Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump on Monday morning said Florida officials should call the election for Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis and ignore the vote count currently underway.

Tweeted Trump: “The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!”

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

Mother Jones reported: “The biggest battle at this stage is over a batch of 205 provisional ballots that as of Saturday morning were part of the total tally that Snipes reported to the secretary of state. Democrats are working to ensure they are counted in a final tally. However, lawyers for Scott plan to object to all of them being included in any final tally. Attorneys on both sides are gearing up to fight over the fate of those ballots as the margin tightens in the race. As of midday Saturday, the unofficial tally had 4,098,107 votes for Scott versus 4,085,545 for Nelson. That does not include military, overseas, and as-yet-counted ballots. The contested 205 provisional ballots are the result of a election day glitch that prevented poll workers from verifying some voters’ registration.”