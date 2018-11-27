Trump in Tupelo: ‘When I Was Growing Up They Said I Looked Like Elvis’ – WATCH

Donald Trump claimed that people told him he looked like Elvis Presley at a rally Monday night in The King’s birthplace of Tupelo, Mississippi for Sentaor Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Said Trump: “Tupelo, home of thousands of hard-working American patriots, and the proud birthplace of the king of rock n’ roll, Elvis. Elvis! We love Elvis. I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited because I’m not, but other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis. Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”