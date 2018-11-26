Trump Threatens to Close Border Permanently Unless Mexico Moves Migrants ‘Back to Their Countries’

Donald Trump on Monday morning threatened closing the U.S.-Mexico border permanently unless Mexico takes care of the mass of migrants seeking entry into the United States.

Tweeted Trump: “Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!”