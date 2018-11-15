Trump Rages at Mueller Probe: ‘Total Mess…Nuts…Screaming…Shouting…Threatening…Disgrace…’

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Jeff Rohrer Comes Out as Gay, Will Be First NFL Athlete in Same-Sex Marriage

Donald Trump raged at the Mueller investigation in a set of tweets on Thursday morning: “The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t…….care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!

He also came after another favorite target: FAKE NEWS.

Tweeted Trump: “The White House is running very smoothly and the results for our Nation are obviously very good. We are the envy of the world. But anytime I even think about making changes, the FAKE NEWS MEDIA goes crazy, always seeking to make us look as bad as possible! Very dishonest!”