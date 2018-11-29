Trump Told Mueller He Knew Nothing About Wikileaks, Trump Tower Meeting: REPORT

Donald Trump told Robert Mueller in writing that he knew nothing about the Wikileaks email dump or the infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer, according to two of CNN’s sources.

CNN reports: ‘One source described the President’s answers without providing any direct quotes and said the President made clear he was answering to the best of his recollection. This is the first insight into how the President responded to the Mueller team’s written questions — a key unknown as Mueller aims to wrap up his investigation and prepare his final report. These two points — WikiLeaks and the Trump Tower meeting — are critical to Mueller’s central mission: investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians during the 2016 campaign.’

Trump ramped up his attacks on Mueller on Thursday morning, tweeting: “Did you ever see an investigation more in search of a crime? At the same time Mueller and the Angry Democrats aren’t even looking at the atrocious, and perhaps subversive, crimes that were committed by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. A total disgrace!…When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous!”

