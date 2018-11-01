Towleroad Gay News

Fans Go Wild as Twenty One Pilots’ Frontman Tyler Joseph Hoists Rainbow Flag Aloft

by Towleroad
November 1, 2018 | 12:17pm

Fans went wild on Wednesday night when Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph took an audience member’s rainbow flag and draped it over his shoulders at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Lifting the rainbow flag on stage has become a signal of musical acts’ solidarity with the LGBTQ community. In recent months, Harry Styles and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds have made bold statements of inclusivity by hoisting it aloft.

