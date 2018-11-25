Former Trump Aide on FOX News: Yes, There Was a ‘Vast Right Wing Conspiracy’ Targeting the Clintons – WATCH

Trump former deputy campaign manager David Bossie told Chris Wallace on FOX Sunday that yes, indeed there was a “vast right wing conspiracy” targeting the Clintons, as Hillary Clinton has alleged.
Said Bossie: “There is a vast left-wing conspiracy going on since [Trump] won this election. A vast left-wing conspiracy, very similar to what Hillary Clinton called a vast right wing conspiracy.”
When Wallace countered, saying “which incidentally didn’t turn out to be true, Bossie responded: “No, it was true. Chris, there was an effort by the conservative movement to undermine President Clinton.”
