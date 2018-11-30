‘Wall Street Journal’ Identifies Vladimir Putin as ‘Vladimir Trump’; Internet Says No Correction Necessary

The Wall Street Journal issued a correction on Thursday below an article about Trump’s canceled meeting with Vladimir Putin, saying it had incorrectly identified Vladimir Putin as “Vladimir Trump”. The internet replied that there was no correction necessary.

Understandable. It’s hard to tell where Donald Putin ends and Vladimir Trump begins. https://t.co/H9GR5jwrc1 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 29, 2018

"Vladimir Trump" – kind of like "Brangelina."https://t.co/m1S1wxJQe4 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 29, 2018

"Vladimir Trump" — this WSJ typo has to be a candidate for correction of the year https://t.co/KA4BAdZZ8j pic.twitter.com/6YIAEfHaIr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2018

That is the best thing I've seen all day. Thank you. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 29, 2018

No correction necessary, thx. — TJ Maxxx (@HoffToTheTouch) November 29, 2018

Not sure it's an error 😏😏😏 — 🇨🇦 karenskorner 🇨🇦 (@Livinat40) November 29, 2018