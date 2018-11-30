Towleroad Gay News

‘Wall Street Journal’ Identifies Vladimir Putin as ‘Vladimir Trump’; Internet Says No Correction Necessary

Vladimir Trump

The Wall Street Journal issued a correction on Thursday below an article about Trump’s canceled meeting with Vladimir Putin, saying it had incorrectly identified Vladimir Putin as “Vladimir Trump”. The internet replied that there was no correction necessary.

