‘View’ Co-Host on Jim Acosta: ‘What I Saw Was Battery, Not by Jim Acosta, but by the White House Aide’ – WATCH

Meghan McCain became exasperated on The View over the Jim Acosta incident yesterday, in which he brushed the arm of an intern after she tried to violently jerk a microphone out of his hand as he was grilling Donald Trump. The White House used the incident as justification to revoke Acosta’s press pass.

Spat McCain: “I don’t like it when men touch me, in general, without asking for permission. If I were handing that and some man went like this, I wouldn’t like it. Is it assault? I don’t think it goes to the level of assault. Is it inappropriate — 100 percent.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin disagreed to McCain’s characterization, suggesting the intern was at fault for the incident: “For me, when I saw that, I mean, I learned very early on that what I saw was battery — not by Jim Acosta, but by the young White House aide. When you are holding something, if I may, if you’re holding something and you snatch this from me, this cup is now an extension of me, and that means you’ve battered me, you’ve assaulted me.”

McCain went off: “So that White House aide should be arrested for battery…So we should get her arrested for battery, clearly. I’m saying that facetiously, obviously. You better arrest her, I mean, I better go arrest her for battery…”