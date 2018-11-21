Michelle Wolf Scorches Trump After He Tweets That She ‘Bombed So Badly’ at WHCD

Comedian Michelle Wolf had a searing comeback for Donald Trump after he tweeted a critique of her comedy at last year’s White House Correspondents Dinner: “So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

Replied Wolf: “I bet you’d be on my side if I had killed a journalist. # BeBest”