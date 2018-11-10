Winston Churchill’s Grandson, Diplomat, Vets Rip Cadet Bone Spurs for Skipping WWI Grave Visit Due to Rain

Man Charged in Murder of Gay UPenn Student Blaze Bernstein Pleads Not Guilty, Faces Life in Prison if Convicted

Donald Trump cancelled a visit to a U.S. WWI military cemetery in Belleau, France, due to rain, prompting an onslaught of criticism.

Trump cancelled attending a WW1 memorial at a U.S. cemetery in France because of some rain on Saturday, but Merkel, Macron and Trudeau managed to do their bit https://t.co/VB06gMKzJa pic.twitter.com/U15cwHiN8f — Luke Baker (@BakerLuke) November 10, 2018

Sir Nicholas Soames, Winston Churchill’s grandson and a conservative MP in the UK, blasted Trump on Twitter: “They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen #hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry“

They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen #hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) November 10, 2018

Nicholas Burns, a former ambassador, tweeted: “Did the President really not visit the American military cemetery today in France? It is his duty to honor our soldiers who fought in 1917-18. Astonishing.”

Did the President really not visit the American military cemetery today in France? It is his duty to honor our soldiers who fought in 1917-18. Astonishing. https://t.co/58noTz4Fa3 — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) November 10, 2018

The veterans’ group VoteVets ripped Trump on Twitter: “Donald Trump complained about having to stand in the rain, to speak about the massacre in Pittsburgh, because it messed his hair up (more). Today, he will skip honoring fallen American heroes of WWI, and stay in his hotel room, because of some rain. #VeteransDayWeekend”