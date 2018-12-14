NYPD Nabs Man Who Fractured Woman’s Spine in Brutal Homophobic Subway Attack

The NYPD has arrested Allah Allasheed and charged him with assault and aggravated harassment for a homophobic November 30 attack on a woman on the NYC subway.

WPIX reports: ‘On Nov. 30, police said Allasheed got into an argument with a female couple while onboard a Manhattan-bound E train in Forest Hills. According to authorities, Allasheed used a slur based on the couple’s sexual orientation. He allegedly approached her from behind and punched the victim in the back of her head before shoving her to the ground, causing her to strike her head, cops said. The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a fractured spine, said police.’

Allasheed faces 15 years in prison if convicted. He is being held on $150,000 bail. He has a past record of three felony convictions and 23 misdemeanor convictions.

The Individual who was wanted for a Hate Crime in the @NYPD112Pct #Queens, has been APPREHENDED! Thank you to all #NewYorkers who called in tips. Together, we’re all Crime Stoppers! 👮🏽‍♀️🕵🏿‍♂️🕵🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️#NYC @NYPDDetectives @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/9FfYeUIK1s — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 13, 2018

The NY Daily News adds: ‘The victim said her friend “gave me a kiss on the cheek while she was making a Snapchat” — an innocent start to a nightmare that left her with a spinal fracture. Though the peck was platonic, police say suspect Allssheed Allah flew into a rage at the sight. “That’s when the guy across from us started screaming slurs at us … I guess the kiss triggered him,” recounted the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The hulking homophobe then threatened the pair: “Don’t do that gay s— in front of me! Do that one more time and watch what happens!”’

Prosecutors said Allasheed confessed to the attack, NYDN adds: “I stood up and told her kiss her again you d–e (expletive) and watch what happens. I pushed the girl, she turned around and then she fell.”