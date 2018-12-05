Homophobic Vandal Plasters Threatening, Anti-Gay Across Massachusetts City’s Downtown Area: VIDEO

The mayor of Attleboro, Massachusetts is speaking out after anti-gay stickers were plastered all over his city’s downtown streets.

Said Mayor Paul Heroux to NBC10: “This is not characteristic of Attleboro at all. The (police) chief contacted me first thing Sunday morning and the police took them down immediately…It’s a very diverse community. It’s disappointing someone would do this because it doesn’t reflect who we are or our values.”

Police are attempting to figure out who the homophobic vandal is by examining surveillance cameras in the area.

Heroux told WBZ: “It was certainly hate speech and it was certainly vandalism and destruction of public property.”