Chris Wallace: ‘Chill Descended’ Among Presidents on Front Row of Bush Funeral When Trump Arrived — WATCH

FOX News’ anchor Chris Wallace made note of the drastic mood change that fell upon the row of former presidents and first ladies — the Obamas, Clintons, and Carters — when Donald Trump arrived at the funeral of George H.W. Bush

Said Wallace (second video, below): I have to say I was struck when President Trump and Melania Trump came to the front row that it was as if a chill had descended on that front row. You had seen a lot of chatty talk between the Clintons and the Obamas, the Carters. But when Donald Trump sat down, the greeting that he was given by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was about as cool as it could have been.”

Added Wallace: “It seemed like they exchanged hello, good morning. That was it, and at that point they all stopped talking to each other…There are some ill feelings among some of the people in the front row, and I have to say that where you usually have a president’s club, and even people that ran against and maybe one beat the other, that doesn’t seem to have been extended to President Trump when you see them sitting in that front row.”

Chris Wallace’s commentary: