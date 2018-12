Kelly Clarkson performed for Reba McEntire at the Kennedy Center Honors, where McEntire, Wayne Shorter, Philip Glass, Lin-Manuel Miranda were also honored. But it was another honoree, Cher, who made Clarkson’s night, after they ended up on the red carpet a few steps away from each other.

Clarkson couldn’t contain her nervousness, urging Extra‘s AJ Calloway to keep his mouth shut and not introduce them. That didn’t happen, of course. Watch as Clarkson tries to pull it together, below.