Portugal’s President Drooled Heavily as He Greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping: WATCH

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa heavily drooled while greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday. The monumental strand of saliva was caught on camera. Xi was in Portugal to push Chinese infrastructure investment in the EU, to which Portugal has been quite receptive. But that’s not what’s making headlines.

