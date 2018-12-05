Ellen DeGeneres Stand-Up Netflix Special Will Dig Into Her Coming Out as Gay: WATCH

Ellen DeGeneres’ stand-up Netflix special Relatable now has a full trailer and should provide ample TV-watching pleasure over the Christmas holiday.

Part of the special covers her coming out as gay.

“I lost my sitcom when I came out,” she says. “And it took three years for me to get back on television.

In the clip, Ellen tells the audience that a station manager told her “no one’s going to watch a lesbian during the day.”

Replied Ellen: “They weren’t watching me at night, what time of day is good for a lesbian?”