‘Get Me Out of Here!’: Trump Caught on Open Mic After Abandoning Argentine President on Stage at G20: WATCH

Video has emerged of Donald Trump abandoning Argentine President Mauricio Macri on stage during a photo op at last week’s G-20 summit. Trump was caught on an open mic uttering “get me out of here” to an aide after he left the stage.

McClatchy reports: ‘It was a clear miscommunication during a photo opportunity between leaders, but the uncomfortable moment seemed to symbolize an evolving mood in Argentina that Trump is pulling away from the once-favored Argentine leader for a newer, perhaps more attractive one from Brazil…Some anxiety about [Brazilian president-elect Jair] Bolsonaro is seeping into Argentine political and diplomatic circles, which have watched Trump and his administration fawn over the “like-minded” Bolsonaro in ways it once fawned over Macri. “I think they’re going to be best friends,” said Julio Burdman, a Buenos Aires-based political consultant and pollster. “Now, they’re going to skip Argentina because, for Trump, maybe Bolsonaro is an attractive partner.”