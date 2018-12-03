‘Get Me Out of Here!’: Trump Caught on Open Mic After Abandoning Argentine President on Stage at G20: WATCH

Video has emerged of Donald Trump abandoning Argentine President Mauricio Macri on stage during a photo op at last week’s G-20 summit. Trump was caught on an open mic uttering “get me out of here” to an aide after he left the stage.
McClatchy reports: ‘It was a clear miscommunication during a photo opportunity between leaders, but the uncomfortable moment seemed to symbolize an evolving mood in Argentina that Trump is pulling away from the once-favored Argentine leader for a newer, perhaps more attractive one from Brazil…Some anxiety about [Brazilian president-elect Jair] Bolsonaro is seeping into Argentine political and diplomatic circles, which have watched Trump and his administration fawn over the “like-minded” Bolsonaro in ways it once fawned over Macri. “I think they’re going to be best friends,” said Julio Burdman, a Buenos Aires-based political consultant and pollster. “Now, they’re going to skip Argentina because, for Trump, maybe Bolsonaro is an attractive partner.”
President Trump caught saying "get me out of here" as he wandered off stage at G-20 Summit. https://t.co/7JrAWEtYm3 pic.twitter.com/XLnrhUyaH4
— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 3, 2018