Robyn’s ‘Honey’ Video Features Dancing Fans She Found on Twitter: WATCH

Swedish recording artist Robyn has released the video for the title track of her recent album Honey, a sensual dance affair which was cast via an open casting call on Twitter. Robyn requested that “modern and liberated supporters” send videos of themselves dancing.

Those chosen for the video flew to London from the UK, the US, Sweden, France, Norway and Denmark, according to producers, who write: “Robyn wanted the process of making the video to also embody her mantra of bringing people together and communicating in person…It is a testament to love, sensuality and the loose feeling during the after-hours of a great party…”

Said Robyn: “I was amazed by the warmth and open spirit of the cast. It was lovely to dance with them during the shoot, the energy was so cool. Max and I both wanted this video to feel loose and free and I was just so impressed of how everyone who came to be a part of the shoot just got it and gave it their all.”