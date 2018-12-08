Popular Graphic Designer Stabbed to Death on Toronto Street

Jay Tripper (aka Jeffrey Parker), a popular 35-year-old graphic artist, was fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

CTV reports: “Jeffrey Parker, also known as Jay Parker or Jay Tripper, was found by first responders at a residence on George Street, near Gerrard and Jarvis streets, around 4:10 p.m. suffering from obvious trauma. He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition, but succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. Friends of Parker’s said he was a graphic artist who worked primarily with the electronic music community. He was described as kind, sociable and outgoing – someone who would go out of his way to help facilitate friendships.”

Toronto City News reports: “A 22-year-old man, Tyler Reynolds, was located at a nearby fast food restaurant suffering from minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court next week. Police say Parker and Reynolds were known to each other but have not specified the nature of their relationship.”

Said friends on a GoFundMe created to help with helping his partner move from the house where they lived: “We find ourselves in horror, in shock. Jay Tripper a.k.a Jeff Parker has left our cruel world without warning, without reason. We ask that you donate to help his partner Kevin cover the costs of extracting himself painlessly from that accursed house on George st that has claimed two loved ones in the last year. We need a company to clean, pack and move out Kevin and jays belongings and to cover the storage costs while we grieve. Jay made some wonderful art, let us preserve it.”