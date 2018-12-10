Heisman Trophy Winner Kyler Murray Apologizes After Anti-Gay Tweets Resurface

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray apologized early Monday morning, a day after winning the Heisman Trophy, after several anti-gay tweets surfaced.

Tweeted Murray: “I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group.”

The tweets were made in 2011 and 2012 when Murray was 14 and 15 years old and use the word “queer” in a derogatory fashion.

ESPN reported: “After throwing for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, Murray beat out fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State to become the second straight quarterback from Oklahoma to win college football’s most prestigious award, following in Baker Mayfield’s footsteps. Murray, a junior from the Dallas suburbs, has signed a $4.66 million contract with the Oakland Athletics after he was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft in June and this season may be his last in college football.”