Seth Meyers on Trump’s Reaction to Michael Cohen Sentencing: ‘It’s Like You Know When You’re About to Get Fired’ – WATCH

Seth Meyers took a closer look at Trump’s reaction to the sentencing of his former “fixer” Michael Cohen, described by Meyers as “Ed McMahon to Trump’s Johnny Carson, the Dean Martin to Trump’s Jerry Lewis, the Salacious Crumb to Trump’s Jabba the Hutt.”

Said Meyers of Cohen’s claim that his sentencing day would be a “day of freedom”: “You know you are hard to work for when going to prison is a relief.”

Meyers mocked Trump’s response to FOX News anchor Harris Faulkner when asked about hiring Michael Cohen and grilled about why a “criminal liar” was in his “inner circle.”

“It happens,” Trump replied.

“No,” Meyers replied. “It doesn’t just happen. It only happens to you. Nobody else accidentally hires a criminal lawyer who pays hush money to cover up an affair.”

Meyers then noted that Trump spent his entire morning on Thursday in the residence watching TV as Cohen’s sentencing went down.

“That’s right. Trump was watching TV all morning and didn’t get to work until noon. It’s like when you know you are about to get fired, so you stop caring if you’re bad at your job.”

Watch: