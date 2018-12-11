‘Drag Race All Stars’ Is Back, Holiday Specials from Sabrina, Ellen, Lucy and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

One of most visible out superheroes continues making waves Tuesday. Queer actress Ruby Rose takes the cowl of Batwoman as the massive, multi-series DC Comics television universe crossover “Elseworld” continues with a new episode of Supergirl 8 p.m. Eastern on the CW.

Out TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres spreads the holiday cheer with a seasonal take on her good-natured torture porn, Game of Games. Don’t miss the festivities Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Rejoice! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with a stacked cast. Fan-favorites like Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale and Monét X Change mix it up with (still pretty beloved) villains like Valentina, Jasmine Masters and Trinity Taylor in a star-studded race for a spot in the Hall of Fame, Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1 .

If Drag Race isn’t your thing, get your fix of campy queens with a special showing of classic I Love Lucy holiday episodes that have been colorized. Catch two classic Christmas episodes Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

If you haven’t yet gotten on board with Netflix’s dark, gritty Sabrina reboot, you’re missing out. Not only is it a perfect addition to pop culture’s ongoing fascination with all things witchy, but it’s overflowing with style. On Friday, they add a holiday special to the collection with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.

