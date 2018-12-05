Roger Stone Pleads the Fifth in Refusal to Provide Docs to Senate Committee

Trump ally and conspiracy theorist Roger Stone pleaded the fifth in his refusal to provide documents and testimony to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein reported in a tweet late on Tuesday.

Roger Stone’s attorney sent a letter this week stating Stone won’t provide documents or appear for an interview before the committee. https://t.co/csC3TG1BPH pic.twitter.com/oRbpE0qjEw — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 4, 2018

Politico reports: ‘”Mr. Stone’s invocation of his Fifth Amendment privilege must be understood by all to be the assertion of a Constitutional right by an innocent citizen who denounces secrecy,” Stone’s attorney, Grant Smith, said in the letter, dated Dec. 3. Stone is under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in part over allegations that he had foreknowledge of WikiLeaks’ dump of Clinton campaign emails the month before the election. Stone has denied any advance knowledge, despite a series of tweets foreshadowing the contents of the emails, which he attributed to educated guesses and indirect information provided through an intermediary with WikiLeaks.’