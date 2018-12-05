Nicole Kidman, SF Leaning Tower, Charlotte Prodger, Bernie Sanders, Rachel Maddow, Lloyd Russell-Moyle: HOT LINKS

EULOGY. Former President George W. Bush broke down in tears delivering the eulogy for his father, President George H.W. Bush, at Washington’s National Cathedral.

Holding back tears, former President George W. Bush closes the eulogy for his father, former President George H.W. Bush: “Your decency, sincerity and kind soul will stay with us forever… The best father a son or daughter could have.” https://t.co/5rlRUNfa0P pic.twitter.com/Z4BhpZEt3s — CNN (@CNN) December 5, 2018

MADDOW AND O’DONNELL. What was Flynn’s motivation to lie: “It’s the best explanation we have so far, that it is all one project — this Russian interference in our election, the Trump attempt to do business in Russia by building a Trump Tower in Moscow, and the reveal that we got on that last week through Michael Cohen, that that, as you described Friday night, is the big project in which everyone had to lie.”

FENTANYL. U.S. and China come to agreement over highly-addictive synthetic opioid: ‘China and the United States released individual statements regarding the bilateral agreement about the ongoing trade war between them, and both said they had found some common ground on further regulating the drug fentanyl. “Very importantly, President Xi, in a wonderful humanitarian gesture, has agreed to designate Fentanyl as a Controlled Substance, meaning that people selling Fentanyl to the United States will be subject to China’s maximum penalty under the law,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.’

STORMY WEATHER. Michael Avenatti bows out of 2020 presidential race.

BONE SPURS? Trump enlisted motorcade to take him 250 yards across the street.

$300K. Bernie Sanders’ private jet service tab for Democrat stump tour.

STOCK MARKET. Trump’s lying crashed it, says NYT reporter Maggie Haberman. “He is very fortunate the markets are closed today because I cannot imagine what that would be like again for another series of hours.”

TURNER PRIZE. Gay Scottish artist wins prestigious art award: ‘An openly gay Scottish artist who celebrated queer lives in a short film shot on an iPhone won Britain’s prestigious Turner Prize Tuesday. Scotland’s Charlotte Prodger came out on top at a glitzy reception at London’s Tate Museum for a 33-minute visual compilation called BRIDGIT. The jury said Prodger’s work “meanders through disparate associations ranging from JD Sports and standing stones to 1970s lesbian separatism and Jimi Hendrix’s sound recordist. “Her work explores issues surrounding queer identity, landscape, language technology and time.” The 44-year-old Glasgow-based artist — dressed in a simple white T-shirt for the occasion — said she felt “quite overwhelmed”.’

JOANNE SPATARO. Coming out to the dead.

OCASIO-CORTEZ. I’ll pay my interns at least $15 an hour.

Time to walk the walk. Very few members of Congress actually pay their interns. We will be one of them. https://t.co/BuKCDSai0K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 5, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO. “Leaning tower” residents pitch $100M fix to city: ‘The 58-story skyscraper sits on a 10-foot-thick concrete mat foundation held in place by 950 reinforced concrete piles, which are driven deep into the ground. Since its opening in 2009, the building has sunk 18 inches, leans 14 inches to the west and 6 inches to the north — leading residents to worry about its safety, particularly in an earthquake-prone city like San Francisco. It’s become known as the city’s Leaning Tower of Pisa.

AMAZON. Trump panel recommends changes that could increase Amazon’s costs with the USPS: ‘The US Postal Service should have the flexibility to raise shipping rates for certain packages, according to sweeping reforms recommended by a Trump administration task force. Those changes would increase costs for Amazon and other internet retailers.

BOY ERASED. Nicole Kidman wins Best Supporting Actress at AACTA Awards 2018.

VIRGINIA. Gay conversion therapy survivor fights practice in Virginia:

INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Owen Jones tlks to Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the British MP who recently came out as HIV-positive.