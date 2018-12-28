Don Lemon Reminds Viewers of Trump’s ‘Priceless’ Statement That Obama Should Be Fired Over Government Shutdown: WATCH

Don Lemon on Thursday played a 2013 clip of Donald Trump telling FOX & Friends that Barack Obama should be fired over a government shutdown.

Said Trump in the clip: “Well, if you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. I mean, problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top. And the president’s the leader. And he’s got to get everybody in a room. And he’s got to lead.”

The clip followed a segment in which Lemon replayed the infamous Oval Office squabble between Trump, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi during which Trump told Schumer he’d be proud to shut down the government over a border wall.

Of Trump’s 2013 suggestion that his presidential predecessor be fired over the government shutdown, Lemon remarked: “Priceless.”