Michael Ausiello’s ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’ Acquired by Focus Features; Dan Savage Attached to Co-Write Screenplay

Focus Features has acquired Michael Ausiello’s critically-acclaimed memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies and has The Big Sick‘s Michael Showalter attached to direct and produce, with Dan Savage and David Marshall Grant to co-write the screenplay, Deadline reports.

Jim Parsons, who optioned the memoir a year ago, will star in the film.

We often link to Ausiello’s scoop-heavy, insightful and intelligent television entertainment site TV Line so Towleroad readers might be familiar with his name. Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies reveals another side of Ausiello. It’s an emotional, sometimes dark and often funny memoir of a 14-year relationship that ends with the heart-wrenching death of his husband Kit, who succumbed to a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer in 2015 after a nearly year-long battle.

In September we featured Ausiello reading from the book as part of our Towleread series. Listen to it HERE.