‘All Over the Guy,’ ‘Tangerine’ and Everything Streaming on HBO, Amazon, Hulu and Netflix in December

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Tangerine, Dumplin’ and more.
All Over the Guy (2001), available Dec. 1 on Hulu
This rom-com, starring and written by out actor Dan Bucatinsky, tells the story of two emotionally dysfunctional men fighting to find love despite their issues.
Tangerine (2015), available Dec. 2 on Hulu
Famously shot on iPhones, this intimate comedy portrays its trans characters and sex workers with exceptional grace. It’s a peerless LGBTQ indie masterpiece that breaks new ground with its storytelling.
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (2018), available Dec. 3 on HBO
The suspicious death of political activist Sandra Bland is explored in this documentary. Bland was found hanging in her cell after being arrested for a traffic stop in a small Texas town. This film uses footage from her blog Sandra Speaks to introduce viewers to the powerful woman behind the headlines.
Dumplin’ (2018), available Dec. 7 on Netflix
We adored Danielle Macdonald in PattiCake$, but now that she’s paired with Jennifer Aniston in an uplifting film about pageants set to the music of Dolly Parton AND featuring drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race we’re even more in love. Dolly Parton can do no wrong in our book, so this is sure to be a feel-good crowd pleaser.
