Ex-NATO Commander Wesley Clark Asks if Trump Was Blackmailed by Turkey to Withdraw from Syria: WATCH

Ex-NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark questioned Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria, floating the idea that Trump was blackmailed by the Turkish president or received a pay-off.

Said Clark on CNN’s New Day: “Well I’m very concerned because there doesn’t seem to be any strategic rationale for the decision. And if there’s no strategic rationale for the decision then you have to ask, why was the decision made? People around the world are asking this and some of our friends and our allies in the Middle East are asking, did Erdogan blackmail the president? Was there a payoff is or something? Why would a guy make a decision like this? Because all the recommendations were against it.”

Trump has, of course, been tweeting about the withdrawal of 2,000 troops which has left his military advisers and allies around the world baffled, and prompted the departure of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

