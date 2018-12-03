Towleroad Gay News

Raging Trump Demands Michael Cohen Go to Prison, Praises Roger Stone’s ‘Guts’, Accuses Mueller of Deceit

In a series of unhinged Tweets Monday morning, Donald Trump blasted the Mueller investigation and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, praising conspiracy theorist Roger Stone for vowing to never testify against him.

Tweeted Trump: ‘“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get………his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence.’

He added: ‘“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!”’

But wait, there’s more: ‘Bob Mueller (who is a much different man than people think) and his out of control band of Angry Democrats, don’t want the truth, they only want lies. The truth is very bad for their mission!’

