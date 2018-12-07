Feds Recommend ‘Substantial’ Prison Term for Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Federal authorities in New York have recommended “substantial” jail time for Michael Cohen of approximately 4 years (a modest reduction from 51-63 months), citing a lack of cooperation by Trump’s former personal lawyer.

Said the sentencing memo filed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York: “Cohen, an attorney and businessman, committed four distinct federal crimes over a period of several years. He was motivated to do so by personal greed, and repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends. Now he seeks extraordinary leniency — a sentence of no jail time — based principally on his rose-colored view of the seriousness of the crimes; his claims to a sympathetic personal history; and his provision of certain information to law enforcement. But the crimes committed by Cohen were more serious than his submission allows and were marked by a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life.”

New York federal prosecutors conclude and assert that when Michael Cohen committed a campaign finance violation, he "acted in coordination with and at the direction of" Donald Trump (page 11), which means their other evidence is consistent with Cohen. https://t.co/JBQ1EEYMIf — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 7, 2018

SDNY on the campaign finance crimes: "Cohen coordinated his actions with one or more members of the campaign, including through meetings and phone calls, about the fact, nature, and timing of the payments." https://t.co/LJrXuBLPXh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 7, 2018

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller also submitted a sentencing memo, which did not make any recommendation on prison time, but read, in part: “The government does not take a position with respect to a particular sentence to be imposed but submits that it is appropriate for any sentence of incarceration to be served concurrently.”

It added: “He also has gone to significant lengths to assist the investigation. He has met with the SCO on seven occasions, voluntarily provided the SCO with information about his own conduct and that of others…”

12. Cohen told the Special Counsel's Office that he lied about remarks re Moscow being spontaneous…that in fact he consulted with Trump prior to reaching out to the Russian government. pic.twitter.com/BrjiwtSDm3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 7, 2018

13. The Special Counsel's office reveals (generally) how Cohen has been helpful to their investigation. pic.twitter.com/7AiQwu001X — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 7, 2018

Developing…